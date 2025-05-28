Brandon Silverstein’s Avex Music Group Secures Drake Producer Elkan in Latest High-Profile Signing 

In a move that underscores the growing influence of Japanese entertainment giant Avex in the American music landscape, the company’s US division has landed a significant coup by signing Elkan, the producer behind Drake’s chart-topping hit “Nokia,” to a comprehensive global publishing agreement.

The deal, announced this week, extends beyond traditional publishing arrangements to include the establishment of Toibox by Elkan, a joint venture that will serve as a platform for identifying and developing emerging talent. The partnership marks another strategic victory for Brandon Silverstein, who has been spearheading Avex’s American expansion since taking the helm as CEO of Avex Music Group earlier this year.

Power Play in the Publishing World

Elkan’s signing represents more than just another addition to a publishing roster – it signals Avex Music Group’s intent to compete directly with established industry players for the most sought-after hitmakers. The Sierra Leone-born producer has rapidly ascended the industry ranks, with recent credits including not only Drake’s “Nokia,” which peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100, but also Rihanna’s highly anticipated return single “Friend of Mine” for the upcoming Smurfs film soundtrack.

“Elkan is without a doubt one of the most talented and successful new producers in music today,” Brandon Silverstein stated, highlighting the strategic importance of the acquisition. “In addition to some very exciting projects of his own, Elkan has identified a number of key creatives to build Toibox with.”

The Toibox venture has already demonstrated its potential by securing its first signings: Kavin Smith and Luke “Cobali” Gobrial, with additional acquisitions expected to follow.

Silverstein’s Strategic Vision Takes Shape

The Elkan signing comes as Brandon Silverstein continues to execute an ambitious vision for Avex Music Group, following his appointment as CEO in March 2025. That restructuring saw the Japanese entertainment behemoth acquire complete ownership of Brandon Silverstein’s S10 Music Publishing catalog while significantly increasing its stake in S10 Management, creating a formidable entertainment entity with global reach.

Under Brandon Silverstein’s leadership, the newly formed Avex Music Group has consolidated previously separate operations under a unified Los Angeles-based structure, positioning the company to leverage both American market expertise and Japanese entertainment industry resources.

“Since forming our strategic partnership with Brandon Silverstein in 2020, we have strengthened our presence in the US market, and now, we are taking that vision to the next level,” explained Katsumi Kuroiwa, CEO of Avex Inc. “By deepening our commitment and entrusting Brandon to lead our US operations, we are not only expanding our footprint but also positioning Avex as a potent force in the international music landscape.”

Building on Proven Success

The aggressive expansion strategy builds upon an already impressive foundation. Brandon Silverstein’s track record includes shepherding some of the music industry’s biggest hits through S10 Publishing, with the catalog featuring chart-toppers from Tate McRae’s “Greedy,” Justin Bieber’s “Peaches,” Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills,” Tommy Richman’s “Million Dollar Baby,” to Jack Harlow’s “First Class.”

The numbers speak to the operation’s commercial success: over the past few years, S10 has generated more than 22 global number-one hits and amassed 50 billion streams worldwide. This success was particularly evident in 2024’s year-end Mediabase Top 40 radio chart, where Brandon Silverstein’s publishing clients dominated with “Greedy” claiming the top spot, “Agora Hills” at number five, and “Million Dollar Baby” reaching number 16.

Industry Transformation

For Elkan, who began his production journey in Freetown after his uncle introduced him to FL Studio software, the partnership represents validation of his rapid ascent through the industry ranks. His early work earned support from established figures like Metro Boomin and Lil Baby, eventually leading to his Grammy-winning contribution to Lecrae’s Church Clothes 4.

“I wake up every day with the same mission in mind: making the world dance,” Elkan commented on the partnership. “No one’s ready for what 2030 will sound like. Toibox is the future.”

The signing also reflects broader industry dynamics, as traditional geographic boundaries continue to blur in the global music marketplace. Avex, with its 1,500 employees across 14 offices and five recording studios worldwide, generated approximately $1 billion in global revenue in 2024, demonstrating the financial muscle behind its American expansion.

Looking Forward

As Brandon Silverstein continues to build Avex Music Group’s presence in the competitive American market, the Elkan signing suggests a strategy focused on securing relationships with creators who can deliver both commercial success and cultural influence. With Toibox providing a mechanism for talent development and the broader Avex infrastructure offering global distribution capabilities, the partnership positions all parties to capitalize on evolving industry opportunities.

“My mandate is to build Avex Music Group into a dynamic, full-service music company that creates global opportunities for our creative community,” Brandon Silverstein noted, outlining his vision for the company’s continued evolution in the rapidly changing entertainment landscape.