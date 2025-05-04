Grey clouds don’t dampen spirits at Saturday’s Special Olympics

Over 300 athletes from across Southern California came out for the Special Olympics on Saturday at William S. Hart High School and the Santa Clarita Valley Boys and Girls Club in Newhall.

According to Paul Butler, the event’s master of ceremonies, the 24th Santa Clarita Valley Spring Games welcomed athletes from San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Glendale, the San Fernando Valley, the Antelope Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley, among other places.

“Let’s give a big round of applause,” Butler said as the athletes made their way to the football field at Hart. “So much happiness, so much joy. Overcast day, but sunshine in our hearts.”

The sun never showed itself during the event, but the faces on the athletes, as Butler indicated, were bright. Games included track and field athletics, basketball and flag football, and athletes approached each game with visible enthusiasm.

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, spoke during the opening ceremonies.

“I am so excited to be here with you at the Special Olympics today, to be with athletes and volunteers and families,” she said. “I know that everyone has worked so hard to get here today. Your dedication is an inspiration to all of us, and it really reminds us of the power of resilience and sportsmanship and teamwork.”

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, speaks during opening ceremonies of the Special Olympics at William S. Hart High School in Newhall, Saturday, May 3, 2025. Michael Picarella/The Signal

Representatives from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles School Police Department did the torch run.

Santa Clarita Valley coach Heidi Due from Saugus said she had 15 athletes with her on Saturday. She’d been working with many in the group for years. Her daughter, Karina, and two other athletes on the team met in special needs preschool, but the group as a whole was tight-knit.

“They all have such individuality,” she said during an interview while the team was warming up. “I’m really excited about today. And I have a great team. I have three relay teams today, which is the most fun part. I think they enjoy it because it’s actually a team activity. For whatever reason, Special Olympians love team activity because they’re pulling together and they feel that they can’t let the other person down.”

As the games were about to begin, Cesar Loyola from the SCV team said he was more than ready to compete. So was one of his teammates, Racquel Ellerbrock. Asked what games she was doing on Saturday, she said, “Wherever I feel most comfortable, I do.”

Her first event was the 200-meter. According to Due, it was the first time Ellerbrock had run that race in competition. Ellerbrock came in first place and received a medal shortly after.

Racquel Ellerbrock from the Santa Clarita Valley team runs the 200-meter during the Special Olympics at William S. Hart High School in Newhall, Saturday, May 3, 2025. Michael Picarella/The Signal

Due’s daughter ran the 50-meter. She, too, came in first place.

According to the website, the Special Olympics is the largest sports organization for people with intellectual disabilities — with 4.4 million athletes in 170 countries, and millions more volunteers and supporters.

Special Olympics Southern California provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults.

Due said the SCV team participates in two regional competitions a year, and then they do the summer games, as well, which take place in Long Beach.

Throughout the day Saturday, many of the Santa Clarita athletes were winning medals. Most of all, many of them said that they were having a great time.

For more information about the Special Olympics, go to SOSC.org.