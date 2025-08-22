‘Voice of Democracy’ essay contest opens for high school students 

The Veterans of Foreign Wars National Office is sponsoring a scholarship essay contest for students in high school, and a parallel essay contest for middle school students.

The “Voice of Democracy” essay contest is to help demonstrate how high school students use their abilities in writing and self-expression by composing essays.

There is a parallel essay contest for middle school students called “Patriots Pen.”

Students will earn an opportunity to win scholarship money as well.

All entries must be submitted electronically through the Scholars App at: scholarsapp.com.

