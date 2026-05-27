CHP: Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI, child endangerment 

A woman was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI and felony child endangerment after California Highway Patrol Newhall-area officers made an enforcement stop on Monday evening, according to an email statement from Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, spokesman for the CHP Newhall office.

After making the traffic stop on a black Nissan Maxima on State Route 14, northbound south of Soledad Canyon Road, officers contacted the driver and determined she had several active warrants, Burgos-Lopez said in his statement.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the woman was placed under arrest for misdemeanor DUI, the statement said. Due to the woman transporting two children she was additionally booked on suspicion felony child endangerment.

She was booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the statement said.