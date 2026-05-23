Deputies respond to report of self-inflicted gunshot victim  

A person was transported to the hospital in unknown condition following a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Saturday morning, according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official.

Deputies were dispatched to the 25000 block of Singing Hills Drive in Valencia at 10:43 a.m. after a concerned person notified the station that their family member could possibly harm themselves, according to Sgt. Justin Boosalis, a spokesman for the station.

The person was transported to the hospital in unknown condition, Boosalis said, and no additional information was available.

It was confirmed that Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the location in response to a medical emergency call, according to Fire Capt. Aaron Katon, who said he could not provide additional details.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health, suicide or substance use crisis or emotional distress, reach out 24/7 to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing or texting 988 or using chat services at 988lifeline.org to connect to a trained crisis counselor.