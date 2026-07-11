LASD seeks public’s help locating missing man 

The Missing Persons Unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a man who was last seen on the 27300 block of Rock Rose Lane at 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Anthony Roman Barajas is a 27-year-old man described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall and 200 pounds.

Barajas has “black Afro style hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a neon green shirt, khaki pants, and riding a gray bicycle,” according to a Nixle alert sent out Saturday afternoon.

“His loved ones are concerned for his well-being and asking for your help,” the Nixle added.

Anyone with information about the missing persons can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500.

Anyone who would prefer to provide information anonymously, can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org. The phone number to reach the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is 661-260-4000.