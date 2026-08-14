Crash involving fuel truck causes hours-long lane closures on SR- 14  

A man approximately 20-25 years of age was transported to the hospital with minor injuries following a two-vehicle collision between a sedan and fuel truck on State Route 14 in the early hours of Friday morning, according to a spokesman with the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office.

The incident was reported to the CHP’s Los Angeles Communications Center on the northbound side of SR-14 south of Escondido Canyon Road at approximately 3:20 a.m., Officer Andre Ortiz with CHP Newhall wrote in an email to The Signal on Friday.

Officers located a sedan, driven by a man approximately 20-25 years old, and a gasoline tanker truck blocking the Nos. 3 and 4 lanes with debris and fluids spilled across almost all lanes, he added.

Due to the fuel tanker’s axle being compromised, the remaining fuel was transferred onto another tanker and Caltrans was dispatched to the scene at 4:40 a.m. to close the impacted lanes. They were reopened at 9:50 a.m., Ortiz added.

The sedan driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation. As of the publication of this story, drugs and/or alcohol do not seem to be a factor in the crash.