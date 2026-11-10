30 anglers, 127 fish and 236 pounds: Friends of Castaic Lake wraps up 2026 Float Tube Derby Series 

News release

Friends of Castaic Lake has wrapped up its 2026 Float Tube Derby Series after three mornings of bass fishing, competition and community on Castaic Lake’s Lower Lake.

Across the three-event series, 30 anglers caught 127 fish weighing a combined 236.62 pounds. The derbies were held on three dates in March, June and September, and brought together returning competitors and anglers joining the series throughout the season, the organization said in a news release.

Taking home the title of 2026 Angler of the Year was Brian Gipson, who finished the three derbies with a combined Best Five weight of 34.52 pounds. Gipson also caught the largest fish of the entire season, weighing 7.42 pounds.

“There is something pretty amazing about seeing everyone out on the lake together,” Courtney Tole-Schmitz, president of Friends of Castaic Lake, said in the release. “There is plenty of friendly competition, but there is also a real sense of community among the anglers. Whether someone comes out for one derby or fishes the entire series, we want them to have a great experience and leave looking forward to the next one.”

The Float Tube Derby Series would not be possible without the work that happens behind the scenes. FOCL recognized Event Coordinator Terry Kratzer, who has dedicated his time to organizing and running the series year after year, as well as the volunteers who arrive early to handle setup, registration, scoring, lunch and awards.

Volunteers also take to the water in weigh boats, traveling across the lake to locate competitors, weigh their fish and record results while allowing anglers to remain on the water.

FOCL also extended its appreciation to the businesses and community partners who donated prizes, products, food and other support throughout the season, as well as Castaic Lake staff and lake lifeguards for working alongside volunteers to help safely bring each event to the lake.

“These events happen because people continue to show up,” Tole-Schmitz said in the release. “Our anglers, volunteers, sponsors and lake staff all play a part in making the series what it is, and we are incredibly grateful for everyone who helped make this season a success.”

For more information about Friends of Castaic Lake, upcoming events, volunteer opportunities and ways to get involved, visit castaiclake.com.