$4,000 in brass vases reported stolen from Eternal Valley; man arrested 

Crime Impact Team deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested a 64-year-old man at his residence in Sylmar Nov. 3 on suspicion of felony grand theft charges after brass vases worth approximately $4,000 were reported stolen from Eternal Valley Memorial Park.

In mid-August, SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies received a report of brass flower vases stolen from the local cemetery. The victim reported that vases had been removed from her deceased parents’ headstones.

During the investigation, deputies learned that multiple other families had also had vases stolen.

The suspect was transported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station jail, where he remains in custody in lieu of $35,000 bail as of the publication of this story.