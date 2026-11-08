An Entertaining Season in Southern Cal

As 2026 winds to a close, Santa Clarita Valley residents can anticipate a variety of entertainment and event options to enjoy.

Film

Tis the season for Oscar-contending films to drop, as well as family fun and blockbuster sequels on the silver screen.

Nov. 13 ‘Ebenezer’ Directed by Ti West, this dark fantasy adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol stars Johnny Depp as Ebenezer Scrooge, alongside Ian McKellen, Daisy Ridley and Rupert Grint.

Nov. 20 ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ Directed by Francis Lawrence, this prequel to the blockbuster “Hunger Games” franchise follows a young Haymitch Abernathy during the brutal 50th Hunger Games (the Second Quarter Quell).

Nov. 25 ‘Hexed’ Produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios, this original coming-of-age fantasy follows an impulsive 16-year-old girl who accidentally teleports into a vast realm of witches.

Music

The SCV will host several concert events in November.

Nov. 14 The Paul T. Plew Singers in Concert

The Master’s University North Campus

24736 Quigley Canyon Rd. , Newhall 91321

Tickets bit.ly/4z3Oszt

The 2026 season concert of the Paul T. Plew Singers, a choral group comprised of alumni of The Master’s University Chorale. Under the direction of Paul T. Plew, this group will be performing a variety of favorites including classical works, spirituals and various anthems and hymns.

Nov. 22 Candlelight: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons

Hyatt Regency, 24500 Town Center Dr., Valencia 91355

Info feverup.com/en/santa-clarita-ca-us

An intimate 60-minute classical string quartet candlelight concert by the Range Ensemble surrounded by hundreds of candles.

Dec. 6 Santa Clarita Master Chorale: ‘Holiday to Remember’

Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., Valencia 91355

Info www.scmasterchorale.org

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale’s 2026-2027 season opener features the soaring majesty of Bach’s “Magnificat” to the joyful West African rhythms of “Betelehemu,” to the warmth of Hanukkah favorites and the timeless magic of “White Christmas.”

Theater

Live theater in the SCV was dealt a blow with the loss of The MAIN Theater in Old Town Newhall as a result of the fire which destroyed the building on Sept. 24. However, many of the shows scheduled for The MAIN have found new locations to perform and the SCV offers other live theater venues, as well.

Nov. 13-15 ‘Every Brilliant Thing’

Moved from The MAIN to Olive Branch Theatre

24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia 91355

Info bit.ly/4egEYcw

This play by Duncan Macmillan presented by MatchBox Theatre Co. is the winner of the 2015 Drama Desk Award for Best Play. It is a one-of-a-kind solo show that explores a man’s changing view of the things that make life worth living.

Nov. 19-22 College of the Canyons Theatre “Village of Idiots”

Black Box Theater, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., Valencia 91355

Info bit.ly/4iVB37t; (661) 362-5304

A family comedy based on Eastern European Jewish folktales of the village of Chelm. which got the reputation among the other villages as the place where all the fools lived. Village of Idiots weaves together dozens of traditional stories and jokes into the tale of Yosef, a deserting soldier on the run, who decides to hide out in Chelm.

Events

SoCal will offer a variety of unique exhibits and shows this season, with something for everyone.

Nov. 21-22 ‘DIAVOLO: ESCAPE’

The Soraya, California State University, Northridge, 18111 Nordhoff St., 91330

Info thesoraya.org/whats-on/en/diavolo-escape-2

This is a visceral and heart-pounding live show following a group of humans as they struggle to break free from the chaos around them, ultimately escaping into a surreal landscape of infinite possibilities. “Escape” features a collection of the company’s most famous architectural structures, some of which Soraya audiences may recognize from the 2024 Soraya-commissioned “Existencia” and gravity-defying moves by the company’s dynamic performers.

Nov 20-29 Los Angeles Auto Show

Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles 90015

Info laautoshow.com

The annual automotive convention showcases new vehicle releases, concept cars and exhibitor booths at the Los Angeles Convention Center. This year’s show is centered around Energy, showcasing gas, hybrids, plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and electric vehicles (EVs).