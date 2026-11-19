By Signal Staff

It’s a “whodunnit” with an ever-narrowing field of candidates, as the film adaptation of Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None” comes to Buzz Classic Movies on Saturday night.

The 1945 classic has earned a 100% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 15 reviews, and a 77% audience score on the Rotten Tomatoes Popcornmeter based on more than 5,000 ratings.

“In this suspenseful drama, based on Agatha Christie’s mystery tale, 10 strangers are summoned to a remote island,” says the Rotten Tomatoes summary of the movie. “While they are waiting for the mysterious host to appear, a recording levels serious accusations at each of the guests, including Judge Francis J. Quinncannon (Barry Fitzgerald) and Dr. Edward G. Armstrong (Walter Huston), and soon they start being murdered, one by one. As the survivors try to keep their wits, they reach a disturbing conclusion: One of them must be the killer.”

“And Then There Were None” streams at 8 p.m. Saturday on The Signal’s streaming channel, The Buzz, available at buzzscv.com as well as streaming platforms including Roku and Apple TV.