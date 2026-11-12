Buzz Classic Movies this week: ‘Please Murder Me’ 

By Signal Staff

Many years before she ever “wrote” a syllable about murder, Angela Lansbury played the murderous villainess in “Please Murder Me,” which comes to Buzz Classic Movies on Saturday night.

The 1956 classic features Raymond Burr as a lovesick attorney who tries to trap a murder client (Lansbury) he got acquitted by arranging for her to kill him, says the Rotten Tomatoes summary of the movie.

“Peter Godfrey (‘The Woman in White’/‘The Two Mrs. Carrolls’) helms this more than adequate Poverty Row courtroom drama,” writes film critic Dennis Schwartz. “The film’s implausible gimmick is given away by the title. What makes this programmer satisfying are the solid performances by Raymond Burr and Angela Lansbury.”

“Please Murder Me” streams at 8 p.m. Saturday on The Signal’s streaming channel, The Buzz, available at buzzscv.com as well as streaming platforms including Roku and Apple TV.