A white Infiniti skidded off Golden Valley Road onto a center median and crashed into a tree Monday evening, according to reports from the scene and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

The crash just west of Robert C. Lee Parkway was initially reported at approximately 7:21 p.m., according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Multiple sheriff’s patrol units arrived at the scene and found the vehicle on its side with the driver in sight, and skid marks and debris from the crash could be seen on the road, Miller said, adding that deputies suspected speed may have been a factor.

No injuries were reported. L.A. County Fire Department personnel arrived at the scene at 7:55 p.m. and left at 8:05 p.m., having made no transports.