Castaic Middle School named a National ‘School to Watch’ 

News release

Castaic Middle School announced that it has been officially redesignated as a National “School to Watch” for its commitment to educational excellence, student support and continuous improvement.

This recognition comes on the heels of Castaic Middle School’s recent designation as a California Distinguished School.

“Together, these honors highlight the school’s dedication to ever-evolving alongside the changing needs of modern education while maintaining high academic standards and supportive learning environments,” said a news release from the Castaic Union School District.

The re-designation holds exceptional significance for the Castaic community, the release said. As one of the original middle schools selected during the program’s inception, Castaic Middle School holds rare “legacy school” status — making it part of an elite group of institutions that have sustained exceptional middle-grade practices for decades, the release said.

“Continuing our ‘Schools to Watch’ status is deeply important to us as we navigate the evolving landscape of education,” Principal Stephanie Sosa said in the release. “Being one of the few original legacy schools makes this recognition especially meaningful. It reflects the enduring dedication of our faculty, staff, students, and families, who strive every day to adapt, innovate, and excel.”

The Schools to Watch program — administered in California by the California Department of Education, the California League of Educators, and the National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform — identifies high-performing middle schools across four key areas:

Academic Excellence: Challenging all students to use their minds well.

Developmental Responsiveness: Meeting the unique educational and personal needs of young adolescents.

Social Equity: Ensuring all students have access to high-quality instruction and support.

Ensuring all students have access to high-quality instruction and support. Organizational Structures and Processes: Sustaining continuous school improvement through collaborative leadership.

To retain this recognition, schools undergo a rigorous evaluation process every three years, including comprehensive self-evaluations and site visits by secondary education experts, the release said.

For more information about Castaic Middle School, visit www.castaicusd.com or call 661-257-4550.