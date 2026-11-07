Chili cookoff canceled days ahead of scheduled date 

A tasty local Santa Clarita Valley annual tradition will no longer be happening this weekend, as it was canceled only days before its scheduled day.

The 13th annual SCV Charity Chili Cookoff was scheduled to be held at the Senior Center at Bella Vida on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hosted by local nonprofit organization The Rotary Club of SCV, the event aims to serve as a tasty, friendly competition and fundraiser to assist other local nonprofit organizations.

The cookoff was originally scheduled for Sept. 19, before it was postponed to the Nov. 7 date, according to flyers published on the SCV Rotary’s Facebook page.

On Thursday, Rotary published on its Facebook the rescheduled event was now canceled and no additional information was provided.

Representatives with the SCV Rotary did not immediately respond to a request for comment as of the publication of this story.

The chili cookoff was first introduced by Nicole Stinson and Steve Potrero in 2012 before the SCV Rotary took over in 2023.

In previous years, the event’s proceeds have supported nonprofits including the College of the Canyons Foundation, the SCV Sheriff’s Foundation and Single Mothers Outreach.