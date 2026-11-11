City, county to host free household hazardous waste roundup 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is encouraging residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the free household/hazardous/e-waste collection event scheduled 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the College of the Canyons South Parking Lot (26455 Rockwell Canyon Road).

The event is a safe and free opportunity for residents to dispose of their hazardous household and electronic waste (e-waste), including antifreeze, paint, paint thinner, turpentine, motor oil, oil filters, brake fluid, cleaners with acid or lye, pool chemicals, fertilizers, pesticides, household batteries or car batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, unwanted or expired prescription medications, televisions, computers and other miscellaneous electronics such as cell phones, printers and stereos.

Needles or sharps disposal will require exiting your vehicle in a designated location to deposit them in a bin.

In preparation for the event, waste items should be packed in a sturdy box, preferably in their original labeled container, in the trunk of the participant’s vehicle. Participants should be prepared to leave any containers or boxes at the collection site and must remain in their vehicle while trained staff removes the hazardous waste from the vehicle’s trunk.

Items not eligible for disposal include:

Ammunition, radioactive materials and explosives.

Controlled substances and biohazardous waste.

“White goods” including refrigerators, water heaters and other similar domestic appliances.

Waste from businesses.

All Los Angeles County residents are welcome to attend the household hazardous waste/e-waste collection event. Reservations are not needed to participate. A transportation limit of 125 pounds or 15 gallons per vehicle is enforced. Attendees must remain in their vehicles, and event staff will only remove waste from a vehicle’s trunk or pickup bed.

This event is hosted by the city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the county of Los Angeles and organized by the Department of Public Works and the Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County.

For more information about the event and additional household hazardous waste permanent collection centers, visit PW.LACounty.gov/EPD/HHW/ or call (888)-CLEAN-LA. Visit GreenSantaClarita.com to learn more about upcoming green events and other resources.