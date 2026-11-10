Community honors Fleming with celebration of life  

Hundreds showed up to a celebration of life Monday at Crossroads Community Church in Valencia to honor the life and legacy of Don Fleming, who died in September.

His longtime friends and business associates — and those who knew Don well said Monday there was little difference between the two — praised his leadership skills, generosity and belief in a community that thrived when local interests supported one another.

“Countless residents in our community have benefitted from Don, and so we’ll certainly miss his leadership and generosity and friendship, but (Don and Cheri Fleming’s) impact on this community will continue long into the future,” said former Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth, speaking at the ceremony.

Marlee Lauffer shares stories about the community contributions of the Flemings on Monday. Perry Smith/The Signal

And then, giving a nod to Don Fleming’s famously friendly, but also firm and convincing way of speaking, Smyth added, “You know, I think the goal of certainly all of us here is always to try to leave your community a little bit better than you found it. Well, Donnie, baby, there’s no doubt that Santa Clarita is a better place because of you.”

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran and well-known figure in the Santa Clarita Valley, Don and his wife, Cheri, were particularly successful in the local business community. Their success began locally when they moved here as a married couple and purchased the Valencia Acura dealership.

The couple became as well-known for their local charity work as they were for the popularity of their “friendship dealership,” which is what the Flemings dubbed their business. The two were pivotal in turning Valencia Acura into a top-selling location nationally for the brand, according to a previous Fleming bio.

Members of the community converse before the start of a tribute to Don Fleming on Monday.

Don Fleming parlayed his leadership skills and success from the Acura dealership into a number of other local opportunities, including the founding of a local car dealership association and the local economic development corporation, which both exist today with influential membership. Both Don and Cheri Fleming were consistently mentioned on The Signal’s Top 51 list of most influential people in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Marlee Lauffer, the recently retired president of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation, said Don and Cheri didn’t just write checks — they donated countless hours and became deeply involved.

“They ran campaigns. They personally solicited significant donations, and Cheri even went on to serve as one of the directors on the governing board of the hospital. They were very committed, and they put their efforts where their money and their time were,” Lauffer told the audience.

Don Fleming’s family members listen as community members share about Fleming’s impact. Perry Smith

“My dad believed friendship was something you lived every day. You could see it in the way he cared for our team, welcomed customers and made time for people throughout Santa Clarita. That same spirit guided his community service. He gave his time and energy because he cared about our community and wanted to make a difference,” said Brian Fleming, Don’s son, in a statement. “I learned so much from watching him, and carrying that spirit forward is one of the most meaningful ways we can honor him.”

Cheri Fleming, who was similarly renowned for her work in local philanthropy, preceeded Don in death in December 2020.

The two earned the Silver Spur Award in March 2019, which is given to College of the Canyons’ most stalwart supporters. Both had also previously been named SCV Man and Woman of the Year, respectively, for their generosity to nonprofits.

Don is survived by his sons, Brian and Don Jr., and his daughter Kymbra. He had five grandchildren: Bradley, Farah, Morgan, Anthony and Austin.