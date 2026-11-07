Dig Deep hosts 2nd annual Dash 

Shawnee Badger began running about three years ago and immediately fell in love with the feeling of covering distance and the empowerment it came with.

She didn’t wait long to start participating in 5K runs, half marathons and eventually full marathons such as the Los Angeles marathon.

“I just found it rewarding to kind of like get out there and cover some distance and walk away with a little medal,” she said on Saturday.

Badger, with the goal of giving back through the gift of running and encouraging others to enjoy the outdoors, hosted the second annual “Dig Deep Theatre’s Dash” 5k run/walk at West Creek Park.

Co-directors of the Dig Deep Theatre Dash Shawnee Badger (left) and David Salper during the national anthem at the beginning of the Dig Deep Theatre Dash at West Creek Park on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The event is named after her theater company, and the avid runner, who also holds many hats under entertainment, was enthusiastic as she checked more people in throughout the morning before they were set to start their trek.

Organized and co-directed alongside David Salper, the duo welcomed a small number of runners, both calling it a “cozy” 5k compared to others.

Although attendance may be smaller compared to other community events, it gives both Badger and Salper an opportunity to foster deeper connections with participants.

“That’s the experience in theater as well, an intimate experience and it’s more personable that way,” Badger said.

Runners of the Dig Deep Theatre Dash begin the 5k at West Creek Park on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

But this year’s 5k also had another purpose.

Following the destruction of the Aug. 24 Main Fire in Newhall that destroyed local businesses including The Main Theatre, the Dig Deep Theatre was one of those impacted by the devastation.

They were in the midst of production when the fire broke out, which took the main stage and all their equipment and props with it. Proceeds raised during the 5k would go toward furthering their rebuilding efforts and help support a new space to continue the company’s production shows, Salper said.

With the fire so close to the scheduled race, Badger had the challenge of navigating how to continue to host the 5k while also dealing with the aftermath of the fire but “the show must go on,” she said as she waited for the first runners to complete the 5k and cross the finish line.

Badger envisions next year the annual 5k will have a larger turnout, and with the city’s efforts in finding a new space for the entertainment community, she has hope things are changing in a positive direction because “there’s so many companies; there’s so many people that space was special to.”