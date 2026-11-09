Driver dies in solo crash on San Francisquito Canyon Road 

A driver involved in a solo-vehicle traffic collision was pronounced dead on San Francisquito Canyon Road near A Place to Shoot and a nearby fire camp in the early hours of Monday morning, according to officials with the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office.

Los Angeles County Medical Examiner officials confirmed the deceased was a man between the ages of 55-65 but could not confirm the identity pending identification and notifying legal next-of-kin. His residence is also unknown, Medical Examiner officials added.

The call came in around 5:54 a.m. reporting the traffic collision, according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, spokesman for the station.

The driver was pronounced dead with one passenger having minor injuries, Burgos-Lopez said.

CHP officers are investigating the crash and cannot confirm the cause of the crash at the time of this publication, according to Burgos-Lopez.