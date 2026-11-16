After a Parker Road car accident, knowing how to find the crash report and whether there’s a deadline to file an injury claim can help. Below are some key questions and answers that may help.

Where to Start the Search

If you were in a collision on Parker Road but don’t know which agency responded, start by narrowing down the details:

Nearest intersection

Direction of travel

Approximate time of crash

Photos or documents you already have

The more specific you can be, the easier it will be to figure out who responded and request the correct crash report. If you are helping an injured relative, gather those details first so you can ask who holds the report.

Who Holds the Report

Once you know which agency responded to the collision, contact that agency’s records division to find out if they have the report and how to request a copy. Be prepared to provide:

Date of the collision

Location of the collision

Names of the parties involved

Incident/case number (if available)

For those involving the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office recommends allowing 7–10 days to complete the report and make it available for purchase. Law enforcement responds to more serious crashes, including crashes involving:

Injuries

Hit-and-runs

Suspected DUIs

That agency-specific wait makes it useful to establish what record exists before planning your next steps.

What Record Exists

When deciding which record to request after a crash on Parker Road, keep in mind that the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office provides crash reports and counter-reports. Their website states that for certain types of crashes (usually less serious ones), the people involved are supposed to:

Stop Exchange information File a crash counter-report

They also state that they use different processes for crashes in contract communities and crashes in unincorporated Arapahoe County. Knowing which record exists helps you understand what details to check when reviewing fault.

How Fault Affects Compensation

Colorado follows a modified comparative negligence rule. Under C.R.S. § 13-21-111, a person’s fault in an accident may be apportioned as a percentage, and that percentage reduces the person’s recoverable damages.

For example, if a person suffers $100,000 in damages from a car accident and is found 20% at fault, they can recover $80,000. If a person is in an accident with one other driver and is found to be equally or more at fault than the other driver, that person is barred from recovering any damages.

That financial effect makes accurate crash details important, while checking the filing deadline remains a separate priority.

When the Filing Clock Starts

Under C.R.S. § 13-80-101(1)(n)(I), a person generally has three years from when a claim accrues to file a personal injury lawsuit stemming from an injury caused by a motor vehicle accident. A claim typically accrues when a person knows or should have known about their injuries and their cause.

In car accidents, this is often the date of the crash. This means that even if you don’t request a copy of the crash report right away, the statute of limitations could still begin to run. Confirming the applicable deadline and any exceptions early leaves time to gather what an injury claim needs beyond the report.

What an Injury Claim Needs

While a Parker Road crash report can help prove what happened in an accident, other types of evidence – like medical records, bills, and lost wages – can help show the full extent of a person’s injuries and losses.

If you’re having trouble figuring out which crash report to request or there’s a dispute about who was at fault for a Parker Road accident or the extent of a person’s injuries, it may be a good idea to speak with a lawyer who handles injury claims in Arapahoe County. They can help you figure out what other evidence you may need to build your case and walk you through your legal options.

The Bottom Line

Start with the crash location and responding agency, then confirm where to request the report and when it should be available. Keep the case number and request confirmation together so you have a clear record of your search.

While the request is pending, organize medical bills, treatment records, and information about missed work. Bring unresolved questions about the report, fault, or filing date to a case-specific consultation rather than leaving the entire claim on hold.

This article provides general information about private-party motor-vehicle injury claims. A licensed Colorado attorney can explain how the law applies to your circumstances.