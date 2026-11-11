Five Hart district schools awarded top honors in Best Middle School rankings 

News release

Five junior high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District have earned the “Best Middle Schools” designation in the recently released U.S. News & World Report 2027 rankings, the district announced in a news release.

Recognized schools include: Rancho Pico Junior High School, Rio Norte Junior High School, Placerita Junior High School, Arroyo Seco Junior High School and Learning Post Academy.

The U.S. News & World Report evaluation methodology assesses schools using statewide assessment test scores in mathematics and reading. The formula gives equal weight to two essential metrics:

• Academic Performance (50%): Direct student proficiency scores in state assessment tests for mathematics and reading.

• Socioeconomic Context (50%): Assessment results evaluated relative to the school’s student demographic background to determine how effectively the institution serves all students.

By accounting for both absolute achievement and demographic context, the rankings spotlight high-achieving schools that succeed in delivering equitable, high-quality instruction to their entire student body, the release said.

“This recognition from U.S. News & World Report reflects the hard work and commitment of our teachers, staff, administrators, and students,” Superintendent Michael Vierra said in the release. “Achieving top state honors while ensuring strong outcomes for every learner demonstrates our commitment to high standards and inclusive academic success.”