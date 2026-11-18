News release

The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, invites the community to prepare for the upcoming rainy season with a free drive-thru sandbag distribution on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m., at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.

With El Niño conditions continuing to develop and the potential for heavier-than-normal rainfall in Southern California this fall and winter, the city encourages residents to take proactive steps to help protect their homes and properties from potential flooding. Sandbags can help redirect water away from vulnerable areas, making them a useful tool in preparing for storm-related hazards.

The sandbag distribution will primarily operate as a drive-through service, allowing attendees to receive up to 25 pre-filled sandbags per vehicle. Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel will be on-site to fill and load sandbags directly into participants’ vehicles. Empty sandbags will also be available.

The distribution is free and open to everyone, with sandbags provided on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Participants are encouraged to arrive with adequate space in their vehicles to safely transport the sandbags.

In addition to having sandbags ready, residents are encouraged to prepare for potential heavy rain by clearing gutters and drainage areas, identifying areas around their properties that may be vulnerable to flooding and signing up for NIXLE emergency alerts by texting SCEMERGENCY to 888777.

Taking these precautions before a storm arrives can help reduce potential damage and help keep the community safe during severe weather.

This distribution is hosted by the city of Santa Clarita in partnership with the Los Angeles County Fire Department as part of the city’s ongoing Ready for Rain preparedness efforts.

For more information about rain preparedness, emergency alerts, sandbag locations and additional resources, visit ReadyforRain.SantaClarita.gov.