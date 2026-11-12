Haddad to be featured at Mosaic Gallery through Dec. 4 

News release

The Mosaic Gallery at the Valencia Town Center mall is presenting the work of featured guest artist Rosanne Haddad through Dec. 4.

Haddad’s work is being presented in a joint art show along with the Mosaic’s artist in residence and manager, Naomi Young.

Haddad is a representational artist working in oils, textiles and mixed media. Her still life, landscapes, seascapes, and figurative paintings reflect her love of nature, travel, and Armenian heritage, brought to life through vibrant colors and expressive brushwork, said a news release from the gallery.

Young continuously updates her art show, featuring the domes and towers of Jerusalem, doors, vibrant flowers, and landscapes in oil, acrylics, watercolors, and mosaic.

A reception for both artists is scheduled 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15.

Guests can meet and greet the artists with music and light refreshments. Admission is free. The Mosaic Gallery is located at the outdoor patios in the Valencia mall, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Suite 3324, on the right side of the turtle pond.