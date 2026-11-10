Hart district appoints new assistant principal 

News release

Desiree Torres, current West Ranch High School biology teacher, has been appointed by the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board as a new assistant principal at West Ranch High School.

Torres brings 22 years of secondary experience, teaching in the Los Angeles Unified School District, St. Lucie School District in Florida, and at Golden Valley and West Ranch high schools, said a news release from the district.

Her leadership background includes service as a Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports team member, Western Association of Schools and Colleges accreditation focus group leader, and summer school administrative intern. Torres earned bachelor of science in biology and master of arts in educational administration degrees from California State University, Northridge.

“Desiree’s wealth of experience, professionalism, and true heart for student success makes her an excellent addition to our administrative ranks,” Superintendent Michael Vierra said in the release. “We are pleased to welcome her to the team at West Ranch High School.”

Torres will begin her new role in January.