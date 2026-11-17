L.A. County Fire Department personnel were called to the Chiquita Canyon Landfill on Monday afternoon after a plume of thick black smoke was seen rising from the landfill just after 4 p.m.

Radio dispatch traffic from firefighters on the scene indicated that personnel from the landfill informed them that an explosion occurred during work at the landfill and that “chemicals” were escaping into the air. According to the dispatch traffic, there was no fire burning subsequent to the explosion.

L.A. County Fire Health Hazardous Materials Division personnel were called to the scene.

Landfill personnel were removed from the facility while Fire Department personnel evaluated the scene. Several individuals were evaluated by first responders to ascertain whether they would need decontamination. As of about 5 p.m. it was expected that a half-dozen of them would be transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for monitoring, though none were reported to have serious injuries.

The city of Santa Clarita, in a post on social media, indicated that residents of nearby areas should be prepared to evacuate but that no evacuation order had been issued as of approximately 4:30 p.m.

“Avoid the Area: L.A. County Fire is responding to an incident near Henry Mayo Drive and Highway 126. Thick black smoke is visible in the area,” the post said. “Evacuation Advisory: An evacuation advisory has been issued for zones CAS-VALVERDE-A, CAS-HASLEY, and CAS-HILLCREST, CAS-CAMBRIDGE, CAS-INDUSTRY. Residents in these areas should be prepared to evacuate if instructed by authorities. This is a warning, not an evacuation order.”

Those zones can be viewed online on the Genasys Protect map at genasysprotect.com.

Shortly after 5 p.m., firefighters on the scene reported that the plume had “significantly diminished.”

The Castaic landfill, just south of Val Verde, stopped accepting waste on Jan. 1, 2025. The 639-acre facility off Highway 126 has been at the center of a public health and environmental crisis since an underground chemical reaction, known as an elevated temperature landfill event, began in early 2022.

The underground “elevated temperature event,” which is smoldering dozens of feet underground at around 245 degrees, started in early 2022, and is now estimated to have grown to about 90 acres in size. It has drawn thousands of complaints about odors and health impacts on nearby residents.

The elevated temperature event, its impacts on residents and its handling by the landfill’s owner, Texas-based Waste Connections, are the focus of multiple lawsuits, including one filed last month by the state of California.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.