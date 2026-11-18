Hundreds from all over Santa Clarita came out Tuesday to a community meeting hosted by the city of Santa Clarita to share their thoughts, concerns and potential alternatives regarding the plan for an eight-story courthouse in Valencia.

The state announced in October 2025 that it’s planning to release an environmental impact report for its 178,000-square-foot facility at the former site of The Greens miniature golf course at 25601 McBean Parkway. That was slated for this month, but it’s now been pushed back to next year.

Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste said the meeting was to give an opportunity for residents to hear about the process behind the proposed courthouse location and hear a state presentation. The city also wanted to share everything it’s done to try to site the eight-story, 24-courtroom plan elsewhere.

“As your mayor, I have serious concerns about the state’s proposed courthouse location, and I know that many of you share those concerns,” Weste said in her opening remarks. “That is why we’re here — to make sure your voices are heard and that you have an opportunity to share what this proposal could mean for our community.”

City Manager Ken Striplin noted early on in the presentation that the Judicial Council of California does not need the city’s permission to move ahead with its plan. The city proposed several alternatives, he said, none of which were deemed suitable by the state.

Some of the sites encouraged by the city, which were, in turn, rejected by the council, included: the “Gateway property,” near Newhall Avenue and Sierra Highway; a property near Newhall and Pine avenue; a spot off Entertainment Drive on the northwest corner of The Old Road and State Route 126; the former Kmart property at Valencia Boulevard and Bouquet Canyon Road; and the current courthouse location, at the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and Magic Mountain Parkway.

Following the city’s presentation, the Judicial Council shared the reasoning behind its plan, mentioning a host of services that would now be local, which are currently in Chatsworth, San Fernando and Van Nuys.

Santa Clarita is also the fastest-growing area in the county, according to David Slayton, court executive officer for the Superior Court of Los Angeles County. The city’s residents should have some of the services that the current courthouse just doesn’t have space to accommodate, Slayton said.

While the city offered four alternative sites, Kim Bobic, senior project manager with the Judicial Council, mentioned the reasons why the state had excluded them, which ranged from sniper concerns because of the Gateway property’s proximity to State Route 14, to floodplain issues, which Striplin said were frequently developed around.

Resident Vincent Robert said one of his first memories he and his wife have after moving to Santa Clarita was seeing its slogan on a bus: “Where the good life takes you.”

“We don’t want your criminals. We don’t want the associates of your criminals. We don’t want your snipers, and we don’t want an eight-story courthouse in an area zoned for seven stories,” he said.

There was a singular pro-courthouse commenter. Brandon Favs said he was able to watch his wife sworn into the state bar at the Santa Clarita Courthouse recently, which was an excellent opportunity to discuss civic engagement with his children.

The courthouse’s plan to add 200 jobs would be great for the area near the mall, he said, which has been depressed of late.

“I respect everybody’s comments tonight,” he said. “I just would like to make sure that we take into consideration all these things.”

In terms of alternative sites, the current courthouse location was identified as much-preferred by the city of Santa Clarita, which Slayton said the Judicial Council was still open to; however, Slayton said that plan would require Los Angeles County to give up some of the buildings it controls surrounding the current three-room courthouse site. L.A. County officials previously indicated that would not be possible without money from the state to relocate its other services there.

In January 2024, then-L.A. County CEO Fesia Davenport sent a letter to the Judicial Council saying the Santa Clarita Civic Center, which includes the current courthouse, should be removed from the courthouse list.

“Given the need for ongoing and expanded county functions in the Santa Clarita area, Los Angeles County could not agree to a plan that demolished the current courthouse but did not include funding to relocate county staff and services, including Sheriff’s Department operations, that are currently operating at the courthouse site or being served by the adjacent power plant,” according to a letter shared by Lennie Laguire, director of countywide communications.

State Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Acton, called the currently proposed location a “nonstarter,” as Santa Clarita has taken care to protect its neighborhood and quality of life, “and that vision deserves respect,” she said.

“We can recognize that (courthouse) need without agreeing on every aspect of this project, and we should be willing to work together to understand what is necessary, what alternatives exist, and what makes sense for Santa Clarita,” Martinez-Valladares said. She mentioned public safety, traffic and emergency-response concerns as her top issues.

A representative for Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, shared comments that echoed the city and senator’s remarks about the unacceptability of the site, mentioning efforts to create a legislative or possibly budget-related fix.

Santa Clarita resident Cindy Hrezo called the state’s plan to put a courthouse across the street from a mall undergoing hundreds of millions of dollars in redevelopment, “ludicrous.” A number of other commenters expressed concerns about the safety risk that such a building could create.

A litany of local speakers decried the state’s “stunning disregard for the residents of Santa Clarita,” as resident Kat Connolly described the state’s approach during public comments, and urged the Santa Clarita City Council to fight the Judicial Council’s choice.

Steffanie Stelnick, a local attorney who frequently travels out of the area for court services, indicated much of her work at the courthouse is remote now, and moving more in that direction. It hardly makes sense for the state to spend approximately $650 million on a project when the state is in financial trouble, she said.

“I can close probates all through Court Connect,” she said, referencing the L.A. County Superior Court system’s remote capabilities. “It’s the most amazing thing, and the fact that you guys have not done a study about the pandemic and post-pandemic is a huge question. And I ask that to be done again.”

Attorney Denise Lite called the state’s data behind its justification for the need as “misleading.” A 30% increase in filings and more than 79,000 filings for Santa Clarita alone last year, which were data points mentioned by Slayton — don’t directly equate to a need for more courtrooms, she said.

“Show us how the filings transfer into 19 judicial officers in 24 courtrooms,” Lite said. “Without this explanation, the presentation risks giving residents the misleading impression that every filing requires a courtroom and a judicial officer.”

City Councilman-elect Brett Haddoak said there’s no way McBean Parkway could handle the additional traffic, calling the state’s site “perhaps the worst possible location for a project of this magnitude.”

Councilwoman Marsha McLean urged the Judicial Council to work with the city, if the courthouse plans to meet its current six-year timeline for the opening of its courthouse, mentioning how the city has successfully fought a garbage dump in Elsmere Canyon and has held off a sand-and-gravel mine in Soledad Canyon for the past 25 years.

Judicial Council executives laid out a timeline Tuesday that called for a state-required environmental impact report, which would detail the impacts of the project, such as traffic and potential project mitigation, in mid-January. That would be followed by a 45-day public comment period.

The actual construction of the courthouse is proposed to begin in 2030, with completion forecast by 2033.