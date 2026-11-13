JCI announces Santa’s Helpers Event  

News release

JCI Santa Clarita is scheduled to host its Santa’s Helpers event on Dec. 19 in partnership with the Santa Clarita Valley Boys and Girls Club, and is seeking local sponsors.

Santa’s Helpers, established in 1999, is a community-focused holiday initiative dedicated to bringing joy, generosity, and the spirit of the season to local families, said a news release from JCI Santa Clarita, the local chapter of Junior Chamber International. This year’s event aims to bring holiday cheer to over 600 children through Christmas gifts, holiday activities, a day with Santa and breakfast and lunch for all children and their families, the release said.

To make this initiative a success, JCI Santa Clarita is calling on local businesses, organizations, and individuals to sponsor this year’s Santa’s Helpers event. Sponsorships will help support the event, expand its reach and bring holiday cheer to local families in need.

“Local businesses should sponsor JCI Santa’s Helpers because a strong community is built when we show up for one another,” said Dillon Lutza, vice president of operations at Dynamic In-Home Care. “Sponsorship is more than a financial contribution — it’s an investment in local families, children and the future of the Santa Clarita Valley. Every child deserves to experience the magic of the holidays, and by coming together, local businesses can help create lasting memories while reminding families that their community cares.”

Sponsorship packages are available at multiple levels to accommodate businesses of all sizes. For more information on the event and how to sponsor, go to santashelpersscv.com.