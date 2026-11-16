News release

The holiday season officially begins in Santa Clarita as Old Town Newhall transforms into a sparkling winter wonderland for Light Up Main Street on Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m., rain or shine.

The official tree lighting will take place at 5:30 p.m., and throughout the evening, local performers, including members from Canyon Theater Guild, Mission Opera, Santa Clarita Master Chorale, Hart Show Choir and Vibe Performing Arts Studio, will bring holiday hits to life on the Main Stage in front of the Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Branch.

Once the tree is lit and Old Town Newhall is sparkling with holiday décor, guests can play in 20 tons of real snow at the Snow Zone. This family-friendly activity is always a popular attraction, so attendees are encouraged to get in line early. At Letters to Santa, guests can write down their holiday wishes and send their letters straight to the North Pole.

Visitors can enjoy bites from the food trucks, or help support local restaurants along Main Street by enjoying dinner, toast to a jolly night at the on-street bar or unwind at the lounge. The Maker’s Marketplace returns with unique handmade goods.

The five blocks of festivities will also include: local nonprofits at the North Pole Partners booths; photos with Santa; sweet dogs at Santa Paws; festive carnival games at Frosty’s Fair; a live ice sculptor creating a frozen work of art; an opportunity to get crafty at the Elves’ Crafts Corner; a holiday beer garden and dueling pianos.

Residents are advised to plan ahead for road closures for the event. Lyons Avenue will be closed between Walnut Street and Railroad Avenue, and Main Street will be closed between Lyons Avenue and the roundabout. Detours will be available via Railroad Avenue and Newhall Avenue. Closures on Main Street and Lyons Avenue will begin at 6 a.m. on Saturday, and streets will reopen by midnight.

Free public parking is available at the following locations:

Old Town Newhall Parking Garage (22551 9th St.).

The parking lots on Main Street and 6th Street.

The end of 5th Street.

The Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Branch (24500 Main St.).

The Newhall Community Center (22421 Market St.).

22900 Market St.

Additional free parking is also available at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church (23233 Lyons Ave.), with a complimentary shuttle to and from the event at the corner of Lyons Avenue and Walnut Street, as well as at First Presbyterian Church of Newhall (24317 Newhall Ave.).

You can also get there via Santa Clarita Transit. You can plan your trip using GO! Santa Clarita, the city’s rideshare service, or take Local Routes 4, 14, and 5, 6, which will redirect service to stop right in front of the event, dropping off and picking up riders at Walnut Street and Lyons Avenue.

Local Route 12 offers normal service with northbound stops at Railroad Avenue and Newhall Metrolink Station, and southbound stops at Railroad Avenue and 13th Street or Railroad Avenue and 6th Street. Attendees can also take Metrolink to the Old Town Newhall Metrolink Station (24300 Railroad Ave.). For more information on ways to get to Light Up Main Street, visit SantaClaritaTransit.com.

To find more information about Light Up Main Street, visit OldTownNewhall.com.