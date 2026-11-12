‘Lookout Point’ on exhibit at Newhall Library 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita’s latest art exhibition, “Lookout Point, Wishes, Mute Reflections,” by Rose Smither, is on display now through Dec. 3 at the Santa Clarita Library Old Town Newhall Branch (24500 Main St.).

This exhibition features vibrant acrylic paintings inspired by wildlife, nature, faith and personal experiences, said a news release from the city. The exhibition captures moments of beauty, reflection and connection through expressive color and carefully composed scenes.

Smither explores the beauty and emotion found in both nature and everyday moments. From a brown bear overlooking a lush forest to a mother swan guiding her young across an autumn stream, her paintings invite viewers to pause and appreciate the natural world. Smither also draws from personal memories and her faith, using familiar imagery to explore themes of innocence, family and reflection.

Smither has been an artist for more than 40 years and received her formal education in illustration. Throughout her career, she has created commissioned portraits, wildlife and landscape paintings, large-scale murals and artwork for film and television productions, commercial spaces and private residences. Her work has been exhibited in several galleries as she continues to draw inspiration from nature, travel, faith and personal experiences.

To learn more about “Lookout Point, Wishes, Mute Reflections” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact Garrett Fagan at [email protected].