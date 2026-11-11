Luke Cruz earns 2027 National Merit Scholarship Program commendation 

News release

Legacy Christian High School student Luke Cruz has been named a Commended Student in the 2027 National Merit Scholarship Program, Head of School Stacie Zorichak announced in a news release.

Cruz was recently presented a letter of commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corp., which conducts the program.

Each year, approximately 1.4 million high school juniors across the nation take the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test and enter the National Merit Scholarship competition. The top 2.5% to 3% are named Commended Students, the release said.

This year, about 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Since opening its doors five years ago, Legacy Christian High School has produced two National Merit Commended Students.

“We are so proud of Luke and his dedication and efforts,” Zorichak said in the release. “Luke has been a part of our Legacy family since kindergarten, and we have had the joy of watching him grow in knowledge, character and faith every step of the way. This recognition reflects not only his hard work, but also the support of his family and the teachers who have poured into him from his very first day. We can’t wait to see all that God has in store for his future.”