Mail-theft suspect charged with battery 

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office filed seven charges over a local mail theft investigation against a Valencia woman previously convicted of stealing from local gym lockers.

Kali Nicole Draves, 39 stands charged with five felonies and two misdemeanors in connection with a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station investigation into allegations that Draves committed a violent attack while she was stealing mail on July 13.

The alleged victim in the July incident reportedly saw Draves stealing from the mailbox in the 21800 block of McBean Parkway, filmed her doing so and then was pepper-sprayed by Draves, according to an interview Thursday with Detective Sergio Camberos, who investigated the initial report.

The victim was able to positively identify Draves in a photographic lineup, according to sworn statements in a search-warrant request for Draves’ Valencia home. Detectives also discovered that Draves had three prior felony convictions, which would have made it illegal for her to possess pepper-spray/tear gas.

Draves was arrested in August, and admitted to station officials that she had recently committed mail thefts with another suspect, Louis Hannah, who has not been arrested in this investigation, but previously was convicted of committing thefts locally with Draves. The pair used shaved keys to access the mailboxes and obtain personal identifying information from stolen mail, according to the statements in the search-warrant request.

Camberos indicated the D.A. rejected an initial filing against Hannah in connection with the station’s latest investigation; however, detectives are still evaluating the evidence from their recent search warrant, which could result in additional charges.

A Facebook post titled “Persistence pays off,” explains the multiple steps deputies took to identify Draves as their suspect.

“On Thursday, Oct. 22, detectives served a search warrant at her Valencia residence. They recovered pepper spray, ammunition, mail and identification belonging to other people, a credit card reader, and materials associated with check alteration,” according to the SCV Sheriff’s Station social media post.

Camberos indicated that the evidence gathered during their search of the home indicated Draves was “chemically washing” checks in order to alter them and steal funds.

It’s the second time Draves was mentioned on the station’s social media page.

The first involved an investigation into thefts at three different LA Fitness gyms in Santa Clarita over the course of several months, according to the 2018 post.

An investigation led by Sgt. Juan Muralles of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, through the Crime Impact Team, led to the arrest of Draves and Hannah at a Castaic motel.

“The couple admitted to their involvement with the thefts at the three local LA Fitness clubs and said they were heading to another LA Fitness in the San Fernando Valley to commit another burglary,” according to the post. “A search of the suspects’ motel room and vehicle yielded handbags, wallets, driver’s licenses, payroll checks, credit cards, mail, key fobs, jewelry, and clothing from local stores. The duo were additionally found to be in possession of keys that are commonly used to open community mailboxes.”

That incident resulted in the D.A. filing 10 felony counts and five misdemeanors. Draves ended up taking a plea deal in which she received two years in county jail, considered a “mid-range” sentence, and credit for 408 days served.

Following her arrest in August, she was released while detectives continued their investigation.

She was then arrested again in October after the search warrant was served, and then released the following day on a bond. Her bail amount was not immediately available.

The D.A.’s office has filed two counts of felony identity theft, possession of ammunition, check forgery, mail theft and battery.

She’s due in court on Nov. 20 for her initial arraignment and plea to the charges.