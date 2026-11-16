Major banks such as Wells Fargo, Bank of America, US Bank and Chase are all facing reports of nationwide service outages, on the heels of recent outages affecting the FAA and Microsoft, according to a post by Insidewire on X.

According to Downdetector — a website that tracks user reports of online service outages — there were multiple reports of outages starting at approximately 9:50 a.m. Monday, starting with Chase, with other major banks following soon after.

Reports soon spiked to more than 4,000, with users reporting they were struggling with making transactions, general banking and/or logging in to online accounts.

Each bank has yet to put out a public statement on the situation as of 11:45 a.m. Monday.