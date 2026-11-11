Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting delivery driver 

Crime Impact Team deputies arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a warrant stemming from an Oct. 17 incident in Newhall, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

On that date, a UPS driver reported to deputies that he was driving on Walnut Street when an interaction with another motorist occurred. The victim later parked near Walnut Street, where the suspect allegedly followed him, got out of his vehicle, and approached him, according to an email from Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s station.

The driver told deputies that the suspect then punched the driver in the arm multiple times, brandished a pocketknife, and made threatening statements. The suspect was arrested, transported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station jail and booked. He later posted bail and was released the same day.