Man arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault 

A man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday in an altercation over a beer stolen from a liquor store, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

The suspect reportedly went into a liquor store in the 22900 block of Lyons Avenue in Newhall and took a beer from the refrigerator without paying for it. A store employee confronted him outside the business and asked him to return the beer, according to an email from Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s station.

The suspect allegedly punched the employee in the face. Deputies located and arrested the 63-year-old, who is a transient. He remains in custody with bail set at $100,000 as of the publication of this story.