Man identified in solo vehicle crash on San Francisquito Canyon Road 

California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office officials have confirmed the name, age and residence of the man who died in a solo vehicle traffic collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road around 5:54 a.m. on Monday, according to a news release sent out on Tuesday morning.

Fernando Osorio, 60, of Lancaster, is the man who died in the solo vehicle traffic collision, according to the news release sent by Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, spokesman for the CHP’s Newhall office.

Officers were notified of the traffic collision around 5:54 a.m. on San Francisquito Canyon Road south of Fire Camp 14, the release said.

Officers and Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to the scene, the release said.

Initial investigation indicates a Toyota Highlander was traveling southbound San Francisquito Canyon Road, south of Fire Camp 14, when for unknown reasons, the Toyota traveled to the left across the northbound lane of San Francisquito Canyon Road and onto the east shoulder where it overturned, according to Burgos-Lopez’s release.

The driver suffered fatal injuries during the crash. The passenger suffered minor injuries and was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital by ambulance. Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this crash, according to the release. Officers are investigating the crash.

Any witnesses to this event with additional information can contact the CHP Newhall Area Office at 661-600-1600, attention: Officer K. Phillips.