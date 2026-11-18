A Sierra Highway resident who was charged with continual sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 between 1996 and 2000 pleaded no contest last week, according to courthouse records.

Judge Robert Sanchez DuFour sentenced Enrique Mata Granados, 52, a local “ranch hand,” to six years in state prison, according to the Nov. 10 minute order for Department H in the San Fernando Courthouse.

Per the plea agreement between Granados’ attorney and the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office, the defendant pleaded no contest to one count of continuous sexual abuse, a charge indicating the crime occurred three or more times.

He received credit for more than 450 days of time served for his pretrial detention.

Sgt. Joseph Mesa of the Special Victims Bureau previously indicated the allegation was made in 2023, which led to an SVB investigation that culminated in Granados’ arrest in October 2025.

The initial criminal complaint also alleged Granados took advantage of a position of trust in committing the crime and that the victim was particularly vulnerable, in recommending $350,000 bail for him. The complaint indicated that the victim was under the age of 14 when the allegations occurred, and under the age of 40 when the charges were filed, which is determinative for charges under state law. (Under Penal Code 801.1, prosecution for a felony offense described in Section 288.5 that is alleged to have been committed when the victim was under 18 years of age, can occur at any time prior to the victim’s 40th birthday.)

The special allegations were dismissed as a term of the plea agreement, although Granados did admit to a strikable offense. The sentencing range for his charge has a low term of six years and a high term of 16, according to the complaint.

Granados also was ordered to make restitution, which is to be determined at a later date.

The victim also made an impact statement last week in the courtroom, according to the record.

Granados was committed to state custody following his sentencing.

Locally, if anyone is experiencing domestic violence, they can contact the SCV Child & Family Center for more information and support services at 661-259-9439. Free and low-cost resources are available at BeTheDifferenceSCV.org.