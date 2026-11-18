A rail grant from the California State Transportation Agency is allowing Metrolink to hold off on any cuts to the Antelope Valley Line, which runs through the Santa Clarita Valley, officials announced.

The governing board for Metrolink approved a $508.8 million budget for its fiscal year 2027, which promises to keep current service levels through the 2028 Olympics, according to a statement from the regional transportation agency. The L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, or Metro, works in collaboration with the rail agency.

“In Southern California, a $20 million investment will help Metrolink avoid proposed service reductions of 29% on weekdays and 40% on weekends compared with its 2025 schedule,” according to a news release Friday from California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin. “The funding will help maintain service for workers, students and families through summer 2028, as the region prepares to host the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

There had been significant concerns raised last month that the region would face drastic cuts for service due to declining ridership and recent federal funding cuts.

A proposed schedule set by Metrolink, which circulated online, called for a 67% reduction in the number of weekend trains. The proposed cuts also called for 22 weekday trains, from the current 30.

The Flexible State Rail Assistance funding avoids what Metrolink referred to as “targeted reductions,” which were driven by a number of factors, no pun intended.

Those cuts could have taken place as soon as January.

“This is a tremendous win for the thousands of Southern Californians and visitors who depend on Metrolink to get to work, school and other essential destinations every day,” Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle wrote in a news release. “After months of uncertainty, this $20 million investment means we can maintain current service and provide the stability that our customers and communities expect and deserve. We deeply appreciate Gov. (Gavin) Newsom, Transportation Secretary Omishakin and the California State Transportation Agency for recognizing what was at stake and taking action.”

Metrolink officials, which had proposed rail cuts to five counties it served through the Southern California Regional Rail Authority, previously attributed to the proposed cuts to “an unusually complex budget cycle,” brought about by lower ridership revenues “that remain below pre-pandemic levels,” coupled with rising cuts and federal funding cuts, according to a previous email from Meredith Yeoman, director of communications for Metrolink.