Microsoft 365, Outlook: Widespread outages reported 

Workspaces across the country come to a halt as Microsoft faced an outage affecting multiple Microsoft 365 services on Thursday, according to a Microsoft Service Health Status post on X as well as multiple media reports and the Downdetector website.

According to Downdetector, which tracks online service outages and user reports, more than 1,000 reports of Microsoft Outlook outages were reported at approximately 9:28 a.m. By 10:20 a.m., the number of outage reports increased to over 129,000 Outlook users and 46,000 users of Microsoft 365.

As of 3:49 p.m., Microsoft 365 services were still down. Microsoft had not publicly commented on the cause or estimated duration of the service outages.

Users seeking updates on the outages can check status.cloud.microsoft, downdetector.com/status/outlook and x.com/MSFT365Status.