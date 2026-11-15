Musical Roads in the Antelope Valley

In the Antelope Valley, even the pavement carries a tune. For those looking for a fun, easy outing that doesn’t require reservations, gear, or much planning at all, Lancaster’s Musical Road offers one of Southern California’s most unusual experiences — music created entirely by your car as you drive.

“It’s truly a surround sound,” said Mark Hemstreet, executive director of Destination Lancaster. “Your entire car makes the music, and you feel it. One word? Cool.”

The ‘William Tell Overture’

Lancaster’s Musical Road debuted in 2008, when Honda carved grooves into Avenue K to play the “William Tell Overture” for a Honda Civic commercial. The concept was simple but brilliant: precisely spaced grooves vibrate your tires at different pitches, producing a recognizable melody as you drive over them.

“Keep a steady speed, and voilà — a concert beneath your wheels,” Hemstreet said. “No radio required, just a little road rhythm.”

The original location became so popular that nearby residents complained about hearing the Lone Ranger gallop past at all hours. The city paved it over, then recreated the attraction a short distance away on Avenue G — where it remains today.

Easy Drive from Santa Clarita

The Lancaster Musical Road is straightforward to reach from Santa Clarita. “Both roads are easily accessible and don’t need much planning in advance,” Hemstreet said.

For Lancaster’s version, drivers should:

Travel north on SR-14

Exit west on Avenue G

Between 30th and 40th Streets West, look for the posted sign

Move into the left lane

Maintain a steady 55 mph

Turn off the radio and let the road do a solo

The musical stretch runs roughly a quarter- to a half-mile, producing about 15 to 30 seconds of music at the posted speed limit.

Most visitors drive it more than once. “People drive it over and over again with a giant smile every time,” Hemstreet said.

What You’ll Hear — and Feel

For first-timers, the experience is surprisingly immersive. The sound doesn’t come from speakers or the engine; it resonates through the entire vehicle.

“Most people are amazed at the sound,” Hemstreet said. “It’s truly a surround sound … your entire car makes the music, and you feel it.”

The sensation is subtle but unmistakable: a rhythmic vibration paired with a clear melody. The tune is short, playful, and instantly recognizable.

Does the Car Matter?

According to Hemstreet, nearly any vehicle can enjoy the attraction.

“Any car works,” he said. “Quieter tires help, as big off-road tires make their own music (at least to our 4×4 lovers).”

Speed matters more than tire type. The grooves are engineered so that pitch and tempo depend on how fast you’re traveling. “It’s important to keep in mind that the speed sets the tempo and pitch,” Hemstreet said. “I like to use cruise control, so I don’t have to keep checking my speed.”

A Second Musical Road in Palmdale

While Lancaster’s road gallops, Palmdale’s version marches.

Palmdale’s Musical Road plays “The Marines’ Hymn” and sits just south of Lancaster. Santa Clarita drivers can reach it by heading north on SR-14 and exiting east on Avenue N. After crossing 10th Street West, stay in the right lane and drift slightly toward the shoulder — “the groves are only on the right side,” Hemstreet noted. The posted speed is 45 mph.

Palmdale’s road is newer, and Hemstreet said the sound quality reflects that. “Palmdale is newer and has better sound quality, but both roads are very remarkable in producing the tunes. I promise you won’t miss it.”

This road also carries a meaningful backstory. It honors Marine veteran and actor R. Lee “Gunny” Ermey — best known for his drill-instructor role in Full Metal Jacket — who lived near Avenue N for 24 years. The avenue was renamed in his honor, and on November 10, 2023, the Marine Corps’ 248th birthday, the city added its musical salute.

A Visitor Favorite — Especially When It’s a Surprise

Hemstreet said one of his favorite memories involved a group of international students.

“We took them to experience the ‘road’ without telling them it was musical,” he said. “The first time, they just stared in disbelief … was the road actually singing? Can we do it again? And again? Can we get out and see the grooves that make the music?”

The group spent half an hour driving back and forth, still amazed that a car could “sing.”

Why It Continues to Capture Curiosity

Musical roads are rare — only a handful exist in the United States — and Lancaster’s version remains one of the most accessible. It’s free, outdoors, and requires nothing more than a car and a few minutes of time.

“It’s such a unique experience,” Hemstreet said. “Maybe five total in the U.S.”

For locals, it’s an easy outing that can be paired with lunch, a scenic drive through the Antelope Valley, or a visit to nearby attractions. But even on its own, the Musical Road delivers a quick burst of joy.

A Third Musical Road May Be Coming

Destination Lancaster is exploring the possibility of adding a third musical road — this one dedicated to the men and women of the United States Air Force.

“We believe its opening melody would make a fitting salute to the area’s aviation heritage and the test and evaluation mission at nearby Edwards Air Force Base,” Hemstreet said.

The proposed tune? The Air Force hymn, known for its iconic opening line: “Off we go into the wild blue yonder.”

A Simple, Fun Outing Close to Home

Lancaster’s Musical Road is one of those rare attractions that’s both simple and unforgettable. It doesn’t require tickets, reservations, or a full day’s commitment. It’s just a stretch of pavement that surprises you with a burst of music — an unexpected delight tucked into the Antelope Valley.

As Hemstreet put it, “One road gallops. The other marches. Both give new meaning to taking your show on the road!”