A man accused of murder in the death of a California Institute of the Arts senior nearly two years ago has a new hearing date next year, according to court records.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office has charged Jack Minh Terry, 24, of Garden Grove, with the murder of Menghan Zhuang, a Chinese exchange student at CalArts, who had been set to graduate from the Valencia arts college last year.

Instead, Zhuang, who went by Emily King, was found dead by her roommate in the apartment room she rented in Newhall, on Feb. 4, 2025.

At a hearing Tuesday, Terry was ordered back to court for a Jan. 25 readiness hearing, according to a court official.

Last month, ahead of his hearing, Terry’s attorney, Daniel Perlman, requested a confidential video examination with a neuropsychological expert. Judge David Walgren approved the request on Oct. 21, according to court records.

Terry has been in custody in lieu of $2 million bail since his arrest Feb. 16, 2025. The arrest was made following a reward being issued and a Homicide Bureau investigation that identified Terry as the lone suspect.

According to testimony at Terry’s preliminary hearing earlier this year, the two met on a dating app.

King was found bloody and wrapped in blankets and towels in her own bathtub on the day of her death. The roommate testified that he had arrived home concerned, having not heard back from King after receiving a Ring camera alert with video showing a man exiting their apartment from King’s second-story window.

The preliminary hearing included testimony from several witnesses, pictures from the scene and doorbell-camera footage of a man that prosecutors have said is Terry, leaving the apartment shortly after King’s death.

An ex-girlfriend of Terry’s shared tearful testimony about encounters the two had, which she described as violent and unwanted, in an attempt by the prosecution to portray a pattern regarding the defendant’s behavior.

Terry was held to answer to the murder charge in December.