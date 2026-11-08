Outdoor Therapy

Across Santa Clarita, more residents are turning to local trails, parks and open spaces as part of their mental-health routines. Whether it’s hiking, nature walks, photography, or movement-based activities like yoga and Zumba, outdoor recreation has become a meaningful outlet for stress relief, emotional balance and community connection.

For Dallas Cruz, recreation & community services coordinator for Outdoor Recreation with the city of Santa Clarita, the shift has been clear.

“I’ve been noticing more and more people using our trails and open spaces for both their mental and physical health,” he said. “We continue to see strong interest in getting outside and staying active, but there is also a social side to it.”

One of the strongest indicators of this trend is the city’s free monthly Community Hike program, which has grown significantly over the past several years. “Participation has grown a lot over the last several years, and we now see more than 700 participants annually,” Cruz said.

The hikes are intentionally designed to be more than a simple walk on a trail.

“We’ve incorporated activities like yoga, Tai Chi, Zumba, line dancing and nature photography into our Community Hikes. These opportunities give people a chance to exercise, spend time outside, try something new and meet other people in the community.”

Creating Accessible Ways to Get Outside

Cruz said the city’s Outdoor Recreation division focuses on making nature accessible for residents who want to incorporate outdoor time into their wellness routines. “We’re trying to give people easy opportunities to get outside and enjoy the trails and open spaces we have here in Santa Clarita,” he said. “One of the main ways we do that is through our Community Hikes, which take place at different parks, trails and open spaces around the city.”

The division intentionally varies the types of experiences offered. “A yoga or Tai Chi hike can be a slower way to enjoy being outside, while something like Zumba or line dancing is more active and social,” Cruz explained. “A photography hike gives people a reason to slow down and pay more attention to what’s around them.”

Outdoor Recreation also engages younger residents through programs like Youth Outdoor Adventures and NextGen Naturalists, which introduce children and teens to hiking, local plants and animals, environmental stewardship and outdoor exploration. “The goal is to give people of different ages opportunities to get outside and become more comfortable exploring the natural spaces around them,” Cruz said.

The Annual Hiking Challenge

Another popular program is the city’s annual Hiking Challenge, which highlights a different local open space each year. “The Hiking Challenge is an annual Outdoor Recreation program created to share and showcase different hiking locations and open spaces around the city,” Cruz said. Past challenges have featured East Walker Ranch, Towsley Canyon, Newhall Pass and William S. Hart Park.

“This year, the Hiking Challenge is taking place at Elsmere Canyon,” he said. “The goal is to make exploring our local open spaces fun and approachable while encouraging people to get outside and be active.”

Cruz hopes participants walk away with a deeper appreciation for the natural areas available close to home. “We hope participants come away knowing more about the trails and open spaces we have here and find places they want to come back to and explore on their own.”

Residents Share Positive Mental-Health Benefits

Feedback from residents reinforces the mental-health value of spending time outdoors. “We often hear from participants that they appreciate the opportunity to step away from their normal routine, unplug for a while and spend time outdoors,” Cruz said.

He added that the combination of movement, fresh air and social connection resonates with many people. “Residents also value the combination of physical activity, fresh air and social connection that comes with hiking and participating in outdoor programs,” he said.

“Many enjoy having a reason to slow down, spend time in nature and connect with others in a relaxed setting, and we see a great deal of repeat participation in our Community Hikes and other outdoor programs.”

Cruz noted that the benefits vary from person to person. “I think one of the nice things about hiking and spending time outdoors is that everyone can get something different out of it,” he said. “Someone might be there for the exercise, someone else might enjoy meeting people, and someone else might just want to get outside and have some time to themselves.”

Beginner-Friendly Trails and Local Favorites

For residents looking to start incorporating nature into their wellness routines, Cruz recommends several beginner-friendly spots. “Some of my favorites are in Newhall, including Gates Family Wildlife Preserve at the end of Pine Street and Elsmere Canyon Open Space, specifically the Creek Trail,” he said. “I also enjoy the views, landscapes and trails at William S. Hart Park.”

Hart Park, he added, is especially approachable. “Hart Park is also a good place to start because there are a lot of different ways to enjoy the outdoors without having to commit to a long or difficult hike. You can explore the park and trails at your own pace.”

His advice for beginners is simple: “For someone who is just getting started, I’d recommend finding a distance and trail that you’re comfortable with and going at your own pace. It doesn’t have to be about how far or how fast you go. Just getting outside and making it part of your routine can be a good place to start.”

For residents seeking more places to explore, Cruz suggests checking out the city’s AllTrails page and following @HikeSCV on Instagram. “We share information about local trails, open spaces and upcoming Outdoor Recreation programs, so it’s a good way to find a new place to get outside,” he said.

Upcoming Programs and Opportunities

While Outdoor Recreation programs aren’t designed as formal mental-health services, they naturally support wellness by encouraging time outdoors. “We offer a lot of opportunities for people to get outdoors and spend time in our open spaces,” Cruz said.

Upcoming Community Hikes include a Zumba Hike at Central Park on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 9 a.m., and a Hike with the Alpacas at Hart Park on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 10 a.m.

Youth programs are also returning early next year. “We have our Youth Outdoor Adventure Camp running January 4–7 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.,” Cruz said. “During those same dates, our NextGen Naturalists program will run from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.”

The annual Hiking Challenge will continue as well, offering another chance for residents to explore new trails and open spaces.

A Community Connected by Nature

Cruz hopes residents understand how accessible outdoor experiences are in Santa Clarita. “You don’t necessarily have to travel far or plan an entire day around getting outside,” he said. “You can spend some time on a local trail, take a walk through a park or join one of our Community Hikes.” Ultimately, he believes the greatest benefit of Outdoor Recreation programs is simple: “Whether someone is an experienced hiker or has never been on a trail before, there are opportunities to get outside, connect with the community and explore the open spaces we have here.”