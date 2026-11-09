Pedestrian hit by car in Newhall 

A pedestrian was hit by a car on Newhall Avenue and 8th Street in Newhall on Sunday evening, according to officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The call came in around 10:25 p.m. after the vehicle struck a pedestrian. A witness called deputies saying there was a person lying in the street, according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the station.

The man was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Miller said.

It is not being investigated as a hit-and-run, she added. The driver stayed at the scene during the investigation.

A California Highway Patrol motor unit mentioned that he was heading home and came across the collision. He blocked the road while he waited for deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department to arrive.

The white sedan has major front damage to the windshield, hood and front bumper.