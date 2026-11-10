Runners ‘Gobble ’til they Wobble’ at Bridge to Home Turkey Trot 

Bridge to Home’s third annual “Turkey Trot” had runners gobbling and wobbling during the 5K run at The Paseo Club on Saturday morning.

The morning was filled with excitement, raffles, and runners and walkers taking on the 5K for the fun-filled day.

Dietra Clayton, executive director of Bridge to Home, said this cause was important to her because she has been working in social services for over 20 years and she loves being able to meet different types of people who need homeless services.

“It’s people down on their luck. It’s people that have had some real struggles in life, and I like to be able to meet them wherever they’re at. And I like this event because it’s dignified and it’s not about what’s happening to them. It’s about us coming together as a community. and supporting them. So that’s what I really love about it,” Clayton said.

Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, speaks to attendees at the Bridge to Home’s third annual Turkey Trot at The Paseo Club, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Photo courtesy of Josh Premako.

She added that this event puts a friendlier face on the issues surrounding homelessness and that it helps bring the community to celebrate.

“(And) celebrate in the resilience that it is for even people to come and receive our services. That takes some guts to be able to walk in and talk about some really intimate things in your life to get support,” Clayton said.

Clayton said that seeing the community come out for the event was meaningful to her.

“I feel amazing. And the energy is palpable. Like people are just genuinely excited to be here and that’s hard to find, right? And I think the thing about Santa Clarita is that when people show up, they show up from their heart, and I love that, so that you can really feel the energy,” Clayton said.

Attendees run the track at the Bridge to Home’s third annual Turkey Trot at The Paseo Club, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Photo courtesy of Josh Premako.

Kelly O’Keefe, interim director of development at Bridge to Home, said that the event has only been going on for three years, but they continue to learn, grow, and add more to make it better.

O’Keefe emphasized the seriousness of homelessness and said the reason they put on fun events like this is to bring light to the circumstances.

“We’re talking about a very serious subject, so it’s a lot of traumas involved when you’re walking into the doors of the shelter, and I think an event like this brings light to the situation, brings awareness about Bridge to Home, but we do it in a way that’s lighthearted and fun and engaging for the community,” O’Keefe said.

She added that it also gives the community the opportunity to give back and be festive in the season of giving.

From left: Becky Hoye poses with her daughters, Charlotte, 12, and Madelyn, 14, at the Bridge to Home’s third annual “Turkey Trot” at The Paseo Club in Valencia, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

Becky Hoye ran with her daughters Madelyn, 14, and Charlotte, 12, during the morning and completed the 5k in around 45 minutes.

Hoye said she was unable to attend last year due to the weather, but being able to be outside this year was a highlight.

“I love getting outside, and the weather was amazing, and getting in some exercise and just feeling good and healthy is, like, I don’t know, it’s a privilege,” Hoye said.

She added that having fun events like this is vital because life can get pretty serious, so being able to do something that feels good is worth it.

“So, let’s do something that feels good and feels like you can be part of something bigger than yourself, and use your resources, and have it in a fun way. That’s, I feel like, how I got my girls out here,” Hoye said.

Local dignitaries and Bridge to Home workers enjoy a moment at the Bridge to Home’s third annual Turkey Trot at The Paseo Club, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Photo courtesy of Josh Premako.

Hoye encouraged people who could not attend this year or who have not had the chance to participate to join next year or find another cause they care about because Santa Clarita is filled with so many great opportunities to give back.

“This is a wonderful one to support, and if it’s not this, find something else in our community, because we have so many opportunities to give back, and we have a lot of people in our community that have the resources to do that. So participate and join where you can,” Hoye said.