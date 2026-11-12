Santa Clarita hosts 20th annual Veterans Day ceremony  

Community members, local leaders and veterans gathered at the Veterans Historical Plaza in Newhall on Wednesday for the annual Veterans Day Ceremony, honoring those who served and continue to serve in the United States armed forces.

The 20th annual ceremony hosted by the city of Santa Clarita brought together people of all ages for a morning with keynote speakers, annual traditions such as the changing of the flags and the missing man tribute, recognition of the Gold Star families, and remarks from local elected officials.

“Veterans Day serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring respect and gratitude that we hold for those who step forward to protect the freedoms that we hold so dear,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste during the opening remarks. “Our veterans and our active-duty military are the backbone of the community and what is essential to recognize is that without their courage, their dedication, and their steadfast determination, the United States of America as we know it, would not exist.”

The Pledge of Allegiance was presented by the Santa Clarita Valley Young Marines, which was then followed by the national anthem performed by the Hart High School acapella choir.

The Knights of Columbus Santa Clarita Assembly Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 355 presented the changing of the flags with the Young Marines,

Knights of Columbus Santa Clarita Assembly, Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 355, and Santa Clarita Valley Young Marines participate in the “Changing of the Flags” during the city of Santa Clarita’s Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Historical Plaza in Newhall on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“Here in Santa Clarita, we are proud to honor those who have served and to recognize the lasting impact they have made on our community and in our country,” Mayor Pro Tem Patsy Ayala said during her remarks. “To our veterans, thank you for your courage, your sacrifice, and your willingness to serve something greater than yourselves.”

Principal keynote speaker U.S. Marine veteran Cpl. Staci Garcia took the podium to share her story after she enlisted in 1994.

She noted that boot camp was something “designed to break you down, and then they give you the obstacles to build yourself back up. The pressure was relentless,” she said. “Every day a challenge that seemed insurmountable became an accomplishment.”

But even as Garcia underwent intense training alongside men, in the 1990s she couldn’t engage in combat as those opportunities weren’t yet allowed. She then acknowledged that her personal experiences during service wouldn’t be possible without the women who came before her.

Attendees applaud throughout the ceremony during the city of Santa Clarita’s Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Historical Plaza in Newhall on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Today, all military occupational specialties, including infantry and combat roles, are open to women.

“That’s how far we’ve come,” she said. “The women standing before you today probably isn’t too much of what society imagines when they think of a Marine. I think that’s true of so many women veterans.”

Garcia then shared stories of other local women veterans that eventually became of service to their own Santa Clarita Valley community in various ways, from driving seniors to their doctors’ appointments to becoming business owners and advocates.

“The history of women in our military, it isn’t just about opening doors. It’s about generations of women walking through them and holding them open for those who follow. Today we honor the women who came before us, those serving now, and those yet to serve because these are the stories we carry,” Garcia said.

103-year-old World War II veteran Kenneth Placek celebrates the occasion during the city of Santa Clarita’s Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Historical Plaza in Newhall on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

The missing man tribute, which honors fallen, missing, or imprisoned service members, was presented by Jerry Rhodes of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 355.

“Every day of freedom you enjoy is brought to you by the person not sitting at that table,” Rhodes said. “As of last month, over 1,500 Americans are still missing from the Vietnam War. Over 80,000 Americans are missing from World War II to the present.”

Rhodes added: “We must continue our service to God and country. It is up to us to teach the next generation that freedom isn’t free and that this country isn’t free and that this country is still worth fighting for.”

City Councilman Jason Gibbs delivered the recognition of families of service members and Gold Star Families. City Councilwoman Marsha McLean recognized the branches of service.

Gibbs also acknowledged the loss of veteran Fernando Osorio, 60, of Lancaster, who was killed in a solo-vehicle crash in the early hours of Monday morning when traveling south on San Francisquito Canyon Road.

“David would have been here with us today for this event as he was many times. I wanted to thank David for his friendship. He was a son, a brother, a husband, a father, and family meant more to him than anything in this world,” Gibbs said.