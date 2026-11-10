Santa Clarita invites community to participate in hiking challenge 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita invites residents and visitors to take part in the 2026 Hiking Challenge at Elsmere Canyon Open Space.

This year’s challenge takes hikers along four trails to experience the natural beauty of the canyon and discover La Puerta, or “The Door,” which was designated a California Point of Historical Interest in 2025.

For centuries, La Puerta served as a principal entry point into the Santa Clarita Valley. Originally used as a footpath by the Tataviam, the natural passage later became a Spanish trail and wagon road, connecting travelers through the region. Its designation as a California Point of Historical Interest recognizes the site’s cultural and historical significance to the Santa Clarita Valley.

Beyond its rich history, Elsmere Canyon is part of the city of Santa Clarita’s more than 13,000 acres of protected open space dedicated to passive recreation and natural habitat preservation. Spanning more than 1,200 acres, the canyon provides opportunities for hiking, bicycling and horseback riding while helping connect important wildlife corridors.

Participation is free: Download the official hike checklist at HikeSantaClarita.com/Events and complete all four eligible trails by Dec. 31. Access trail photos and maps using the free app, AllTrails, and track your progress along the way. Once you’ve hiked all four trails, submit your checklist. The first 50 participants to complete the challenge will receive a custom Elsmere Canyon shirt.

Elsmere Canyon Hiking Challenge Trails include:

Elsmere Canyon Loop Trail – 3.1 miles,

Eagles Dare – 0.8 miles.

Creek Trail – 1.9 miles.

Remsen Road Trail – 0.7 miles.

Elsmere Canyon can be accessed from Whitney Canyon Park, located at 20303 Newhall Ave. in Santa Clarita, near the Highway 14 and Newhall Avenue interchange. A dirt parking lot is available at the park entrance. From the parking area, visitors can continue on the trail system toward Elsmere Canyon. The trails are open to hikers, non-motorized bicycles and equestrians.

For more information about the Hiking Challenge and outdoor recreation, contact Sean Tuber at 661-250-3725 or email [email protected]. To view the Elsmere Canyon trails or download the AllTrails app, visit HikeSantaClarita.com/Events.