Santa Clarita urges El Niño preparedness 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is encouraging residents and businesses to prepare now, stay informed and be ready to respond as El Niño conditions continue to develop.

Southern California may experience wetter-than-normal conditions this fall and winter, increasing the potential for heavy rain, flooding, landslides, debris flows and other storm-related hazards, said a news release from the city.

El Niño is a naturally occurring climate pattern that warms the Pacific Ocean and can influence weather patterns across the region. While El Niño does not guarantee a wet winter, it can increase the likelihood of stronger storms and periods of heavy rain in Southern California.

Preparedness is more than having an emergency kit, the city’s release said. It means knowing the risks, having a plan and knowing where to get reliable information when conditions change. Heavy rain can cause flooding, debris flows, landslides, fallen trees and power lines, roadway hazards, power outages and dangerous driving conditions. Taking precautions before a storm can make it easier to respond safely when one arrives.

The city encourages \residents and businesses to take a few simple steps before heavy rain arrives:

Check your property: Clear leaves, dirt and debris from gutters, drainage areas and storm drains.

Have sandbags ready: Get sandbags and place them before heavy rain begins.

Sign up for emergency alerts: Stay informed through Nixle and Alert LA.

Prepare an emergency kit: Keep water, food, medications, flashlights, batteries, first aid supplies and important documents at home, work and in your vehicle.

Know your evacuation routes: Identify your evacuation zone and routes and be prepared to evacuate if directed.

During an emergency, the city will activate its emergency blog at SantaClaritaEmergency.com with the latest information.

Heavy rain can create dangerous driving conditions, localized flooding, debris and downed trees or power lines. The city advises drivers to slow down, allow extra travel time, watch for pedestrians and never drive through standing water or around debris. If you encounter a downed power line, do not touch it and call 9-1-1.

Residents can also follow @CityofSantaClarita and @CiudaddeSantaClarita for City updates in English and Spanish.

The city provided the following list of emergency resources:

9-1-1 — Emergencies: Call 9-1-1 for life-threatening emergencies or downed power lines.

Nixle — Emergency Alerts: Text SCEMERGENCY to 888777 to sign up for emergency alerts and notifications.

Alert LA — Emergency Alerts: Sign up for emergency notifications through Alert LA.

Genasys Protect — Evacuations: Visit Protect.Genasys.com to find your evacuation zone and routes and sign up for Genasys Protect alerts.

Emergency Blog — City Updates: Visit SantaClaritaEmergency.com during an emergency for the latest city information.

For rain preparedness information, emergency contacts, sandbag locations and additional resources, visit ReadyforRain.SantaClarita.gov.