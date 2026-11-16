A Saugus man took a five-year plea deal Wednesday in the case of a knife assault in the parking lot of The Shot Exchange on New Year’s Day.

Brandon Lee Williams, 38, pleaded no contest last week to one count of mayhem, as well as an allegation that a knife was used in the attack, according to the transcript from Williams’ plea hearing at the San Fernando Courthouse.

Williams was ordered to stay on house arrest until his formal surrender at a hearing in December.

Judge Pamela Usher sentenced Williams to the “mid-range” penalty of four years, plus one year for the weapon allegation, in accordance with a deal reached between the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office and Williams’ attorney. He also received credit for nearly one year of time served.

Jamie Silverstein, who was the defense counsel in the case, said there was “extensive negotiation” with the prosecution and “substantial mitigation” brought to the DA’s Office, which was why the charge was reduced from aggravated mayhem.

The initial charges facing Williams could have earned him a potential life sentence, according to the transcripts. All the other charges were dismissed as a condition of the plea deal.

Williams was originally held in lieu of $1 million bail based on the original charges, which stemmed from what Silverstein described as a drunken incident that escalated outside of the bar. While Williams had a history of two DUI charges and a grand-theft conviction, he had no violence in his history, Silverstein said at the January plea hearing.

Williams had been disrespectful to a bartender, minutes before last call around 1:35 a.m. on New Year’s Day, based on a narrative provided by Silverstein in his arguments. Williams was admonished by a patron, whom Williams challenged to a fight, Silverstein said, demonstrating how Williams was not acting in his normal state at the time. Williams went outside and took off his shirt, challenging the patron to a fight.

The patron declined, and during the ensuing chaos, which took place in the rain, according to the defense, the victim came outside toward Williams in a manner he perceived as a threat. Williams also saw the bartender he had been disrespectful to, standing with a bat outside the location, according to the defense, during Williams’ bail hearing.

Silverstein said Williams’ intoxication level “interfered with his ability to act rationally and appreciate the level of potential danger he faced,” which is why he brandished a pocketknife, assaulted the victim and then fled, bare-chested and on foot, heading south on Bouquet Canyon Road.

He had sliced off the top portion of the victim’s ear with the slashing, according to the defense attorney’s admission.

Williams was ordered to stay on electronic monitoring until his surrender Dec. 29.