A Canyon Country woman accused of attacking a family member with a fork was ordered into custody Monday, after failing to appear in court for more than a year, according to court records.

Christina Penniston, 40, was re-arraigned and pleaded not guilty to false imprisonment, assault and criminal threats charges, according to an L.A. County Superior Court minute order for Department H in San Fernando.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office charged Penniston with the felonies related to a family disturbance reported at the 19300 block of Stillmore Street around 10 p.m. March 28, 2025.

The alleged domestic violence incident involved Penniston’s mother, according to previous statements from officials with Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, which investigated the allegations. In court, the alleged victim requested the protective order against Penniston be dropped, which was denied.

Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, did not have the information available Monday regarding the circumstances of Penniston’s Nov. 12 arrest, indicating only that she was picked up on a warrant charge by station deputies, who listed the charge as assault with a deadly weapon.

Penniston both failed to appear for her June 2025 hearing in the case and did not register for electronic monitoring, which were conditions of her previous release from custody, according to L.A. County Superior Court records.

Judge Robert Sanchez DuFour terminated the electronic-monitoring order last year, after Penniston missed her court date and then never enrolled in the Probation Department’s monitoring program as ordered.

This week, he set bail for Penniston at $50,000 and then ordered a supplemental Probation Department report since she’s been on warrant status since June 6, 2025. She was remanded to Sheriff’s Department custody following Monday’s hearing.

Penniston remains in custody, based on LASD records.

She’s due back at the Santa Clarita Courthouse on Thursday, when she has a hearing for a misdemeanor drug-possession charge from an SCV Sheriff’s Station arrest back in December 2024, according to LASD custody records.

She’s due back at the San Fernando Courthouse for a hearing on her felony charges on Dec. 17.