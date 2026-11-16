News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has kicked off its annual Toy Drive, and is inviting the community to help make the season a little brighter for local children and families in need.

Donations will be accepted through Dec. 10. You can donate a new, unwrapped toy at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, located at 26201 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita.

The drive is accepting new toys, board games, stuffed animals, and craft supplies for children ages 0-17.

Families interested in receiving donated toys may request an application by emailing Community Relations Deputy Picard at [email protected]. For additional information or questions about the Toy Drive, call 661-287-5742.