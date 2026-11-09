SCVi holds grand opening for College Learning Space

SCVi (Santa Clarita Valley International School) held the grand opening of its very own dedicated College Connect classroom and lounge space on Thursday, an addition aimed to give students a head start during the transition from high school to college.

“For too long, there’s been a gap between high school and college. A gap that’s sometimes difficult to navigate,” said Chad Powell, one of the directors at SCVi. “We’re committing today to build a bridge across that gap on both sides.”

Directors of SCVI Chad Powell and Martha Spansel-Pellico at the College Connect Learning Space Grand Opening at SCVI in Castaic, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. Audrey De Laura/The Signal

The charter school’s program is partnered with College of the Canyons to bring college professors, counselors, dual-enrollment coursework and multiple pathways students can experiment with to figure out their journey before college.

“SCVi’s College Connect partnership truly makes sure that you understand and already know how to really engage between the work that you’re doing with college coursework here on campus and your career development,” said Cherise Moore, a trustee of the William S. Hart Union High School District. “This new space is really going to make sure that you have the opportunity for career exploration, further mentorship, and further individualized guidance and support.”

Cherise Moore, Trustee of the William S. Hart Union High School District Board of Education at the College Connect Learning Space Grand Opening at SCVI in Castaic, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. Audrey De Laura/The Signal

Inside the building itself are two rooms, with the first room being a general meeting room with chairs and tables, with a monitor and whiteboard for free use. And with a second room further with various chairs, couches, and tables for students and adults to lounge and relax along with the flags of different colleges decorating the walls, showing students the various colleges they can choose from if they plan to take advantage of SCVi’s program.

The inside of the new College Connect Learning Space at the College Connect Learning Space Grand Opening at SCVI in Castaic, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. Audrey De Laura/The Signal

The inside of the new College Connect Learning Space at the College Connect Learning Space Grand Opening at SCVI in Castaic, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. Audrey De Laura/The Signal

Students now have a place whether they just want to hang out with their peers with similar pathways and/or ask questions to the college and internship representatives. College Connect brings in various different companies for students to consider internships, such as Regency Aerospace, which is a part of the College Connects Aerospace pathway.

“I’m thrilled that this program exists to give you a head start on that training, because I didn’t have that,” said Glenn Miller, CFO at Regent Aerospace. “And I couldn’t be happier to see that this program here at SCVi is now here.”